Nasarawa under-represented at federal level, says Governor Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has appealed to the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to employ more citizens of the state saying the state is under-represented at the federal level.

He made the appeal on Tuesday when the Federal Commissioner representing Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states at the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr. Jonah Madugu, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Lafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We urge you to assist us to ensure that the people of Nasarawa state are well represented at that level. I’m hoping that by the end of the year, I will hear some good news from you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, even though the state would have preferred to have 4 or 5 permanent secretaries at the federal level, still “there are so many other levels that I strongly believe that you will have the ability to represent us and make sure we are there.”

The state governor also noted that he made similar appeal inside the Aso Rock Villa, at the Office of the Secretary of Government of the Federation, as well as at the Office of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Dr. Madugu said he was at the Government House to congratulate the governor on his victory at the 2019 general elections and to keep him abreast on the activities of the commission.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App