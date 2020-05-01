Nasarawa to repatriate 4,443 Almajirai

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Government has concluded plans to return 4,443 Almajarai to their states of origin.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that the Almajirai from outside the state will be transported and reunited with their families, adding that buses have been arranged for the exercise, which will kick off in few days.

The Almajirai are from nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja, the source added.

The distribution is as follows: Adamawa 207, Bauchi 701, Benue 34, Borno 24, Enugu 1, Gombe 55 and Jigawa 273.

Others are: Kaduna 417, Kano 1497, Katsina 689, Kebbi 208 and Kogi 35.

The remaining are Kwara 13, Niger 76, Oyo 3, Plateau 160, Sokoto 48, Taraba 102, Yobe 49, Zamfara 219 and FCT 1.

Similarly, the 24,005 Almajirai from the state will also be reunited with their parents.

When contacted, Secretary to the State Goverment, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Aliyu said, “Northern Governors in one of their teleconference meetings unanimously agreed to return all Almajirai to their states of origins for proper care by their parents and at the same time for them to obtain both Islamic and Western education for them to contribute in developing the country.”

