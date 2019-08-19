Nasarawa: Sule’s counsel asks tribunal to dismiss Ombugadu’s petition

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel representing Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, has asked the court to dismiss the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, for lack of merit.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the lead counsel to Engr. Sule, urged the tribunal to quash the petition while adopting his final written address on Monday.

Citing several court cases to buttress his argument, Olanipekun asked the court to dismiss the petition challenging the election of Abdullahi Sule during the March 9 general election because “throughout the gamut of their (petitioners) addressees, no mention was made of their reliefs.”

Responding, the lead counsel to the petitioner, Chibuike Nwokeukwu, while also adopting his final written addresses, argued that the case of the petition was that the first respondent was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast.

While arguing that the election that was conducted on March 9 did not comply with the accreditation process, as stipulated in the Electoral Act tendered as evidence, Nwokeukwu urged the court to nullify the election and to order for a fresh election.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abba Bello-Mohammed, thereafter adjourned the sitting, saying the date fixed for the judgement will be communicated to both counsels.

The judge thanked the counsels for the show of maturity and tolerance throughout the proceedings.

