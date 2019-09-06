Breaking News
Nigeria adopts September 16 as National ID DayNasarawa governor queries SUBEB boss for not knowing staff numbers
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Nasarawa SUBEB abandon sport kits in the open for 2 years
ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa SUBEB abandon sport kits in the open for 2 years

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date

Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed dismay over the manner at which sporting kits procured by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Educatio Board, SUBEB were not utilised.

It comes after he queried the chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mohammed Dan’azumi, alongside his management staff,  when he paid an unscheduled working visit to the board’s headquarters in Lafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor looked angry when he sighted the abandoned sports kits, which had been left in the open for over two years since they were procured.

Governor Sule ordered the SUBEB chairman to do the needful by immediately distributing the sporting kits to the various schools that the kits were procured for without delay.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.