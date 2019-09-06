Nasarawa SUBEB abandon sport kits in the open for 2 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed dismay over the manner at which sporting kits procured by the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Educatio Board, SUBEB were not utilised.

It comes after he queried the chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mohammed Dan’azumi, alongside his management staff, when he paid an unscheduled working visit to the board’s headquarters in Lafia.

The governor looked angry when he sighted the abandoned sports kits, which had been left in the open for over two years since they were procured.

Governor Sule ordered the SUBEB chairman to do the needful by immediately distributing the sporting kits to the various schools that the kits were procured for without delay.

