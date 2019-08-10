Breaking News
JUST IN: Unusual heavy downpour at mount Arafat
Nasarawa State to generate 1000 megawatts from coal

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Coal mining

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has said his administration is finalising arrangements with a private electricity firm, General Electric (GE), towards generating 1000 megawatts from coal reserves in Obi Local Government Area.

He disclosed this while flagging off the construction of a 2 kilometer solar powered streetlights in Obi Local Government Area.

“I’m happy that I’m here today to actually start this project but my happiest day in Obi will come when I bring GE to come and use the coal deposits in Obi, with the four turbines that they are going to relocate from South Africa to this town, so that they can start generating the 1000 megawatts that will power the entire state,” Sule said.

The governor said the power generation project will not just provide services to the people of Obi but will also create a coal mine that will generate employment to youths in the state.

