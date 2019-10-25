Nasarawa South : Al-Makura defeats Adokwe at Court of Appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

Court of Appeal, Makurdi division has ruled in favour of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

On Friday, it passed a judgement on the case brought to it by Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) challenging the election of Al-Makura of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The panel of Justices, Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem dismissed the appeal brought before it challenging the election..

One of the counsel to Senator Al-Makura, Dr Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun said “I am happy with ruling, this court of appeal has reaffirmed the victory of Senator Al-Makura, this is victory for Democracy in Nigeria.

“The people will now feel the atmosphere of development and enjoy more dividend of democracy for the state and the nation at large,” he said

In his response, Senator Suleiman Adokwe told Daily Trust that, “It is the will of Almighty God for me, I thank Him for granting me the grace to accept this with peace that surpasses all understanding.”

It could be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Al-Makura winner of the February 2019 National Assembly election after pulling 113,156 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the PDP, Adokwe who garnered 104,595 votes.

