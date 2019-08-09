Nasarawa seeks commission’s intervention on border dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State Government has sought the intervention of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) on the lingering border dispute involving two communities in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule sought the intervention of the NBC when a delegation led by the member of the board of the commission representing the North Central, Mohammed Liman, visited him at the Government House on Wednesday.

The governor said: “I seek the guidance of the NBC on resolving the lingering border dispute between Akiri/Wuse and Awe/Tunga communities; all in Awe Local Government Area.”

He said the state remained one of the most peaceful in the country.

