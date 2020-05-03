Nasarawa returns 788 Almajiris to their states of origin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa state government has returned a total of 788 almajiris to their respective states.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who bade farewell to them from Government Science School, Lafia, the state capital said, “The plan to return them is of good intention and not otherwise.”

According to him, the agreement was reached by the northern governors forum to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor said the essence was to return them to their families where they can be properly taken care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said the that this is the first batch of the Almajiris from the southern part of the state.

Daily Trust observed that the buses conveying the Almajiris are heading to Jigawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Gombe, and Taraba states respectively.

Meanwhile the Kaduna State Government on Monday said the five new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were among Almajiri boys who were recently repatriated from Kano State.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App