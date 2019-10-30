Nasarawa printing press to be resuscitated

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has assured the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on the resuscitation of the state government’s printing press for effective service delivery.

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Mohmmed Omadefu, stated this when the committee paid an oversight function to the ministry on Monday in Lafia.

He said the resuscitation of the government printing press would go a long way in not only protecting government documents but also improve on the revenue base of the government.

“We are here as part of our constitutional duties to assess the budget performance of the ministry with the view to addressing any challenge if discovered. We are happy with your efforts toward looking inwards in generating revenue to the state coffers.

“We will collaborate with the state government to ensure that the challenges facing the ministry are addressed in the interest of the members of the public and the development of the state,” he said.

The chairman assured of the House’s continued determination to ensure that government’s and other public activities get the much needed publicity in the state.

Responding, Mr Allahnana Attah, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism appreciated the committee for the visit.

He solicited for the assistance of the committee toward resuscitating the government’s printing press in ensuring effective dissemination of information in the state.

He said the ministry was charged with the responsibility of publicising government’s activities and promoting culture and tourism in the state.

The permanent secretary also said the ministry is up and doing in promoting cultural activities and tourist sites in order to generate more revenue to the government.

He identified inadequate accommodation as among the problems facing the ministry.

