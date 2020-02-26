Nasarawa outlaws street begging, vows to punish parents of beggars

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has prohibited street begging in the state.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Child’s Rights Protection Executive Order, in Lafia on Wednesday.

The Governor said, “Without sounding immodest, this law apart from the prohibition of street begging, provides punishment for parents who out of irresponsibility throw away their children to street begging.

“In this regard, Government has taken measures to enrol our children into Tsangaya Schools with a view to addressing the menace,” said.

Governor Sule said that implementation of the Child’s Right Protection Executive Order, 2005 will guarantee the safety, security, well being, good health and education, as well as the future of children in the state.

He appealed to traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to support the initiative for the good of all.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Abdulkarim Kana said the law was initiated for the betterment of the youth, the state and Nigeria in general.

