Nasarawa North Appeal: Akwashiki defeats Abdul

Senator Godiya Akwashiki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday defeated Mr. John Mike-Abdul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa North Senatorial seat at the Court of Appeal in Makurdi, Benue state.

One of the counsels to Senator Godiya Akwashiki, Dr. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, confirmed to Daily Trust that the case has come to conclusion at the Court of Appeal in Makurdi.

Daily Trust reports that PDP’s Mike-Abdul had earlier appealed the election tribunal judgement of APC’s Senator Akwashiki.

Dr. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun said the court has dismissed the appeal filed by Mr. Abdul, who was a Banker and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state.

He said the case lacks merit, adding that it was dismissed with a cost of N200,000 awarded by the court against Mr. Abdul.

In his remarks, counsel to Mike-Abdul, Barrister John Matthew, said, “This is the final court this matter could go; even though we are not happy with the judgement, we have rest our case.”

