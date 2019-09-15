Nasarawa North: Akwashiki, Abdul to know fate Monday

Breaking News
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date

The final judgement of the case between Senator Godiya Akwashiki and John Abdul for Nasarawa North Senatorial district will come up tomorrow (Monday) at the Court of Appeal in Makurdi, Benue state.

One of the counsels to Senator Akwashiki, Dr. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, confirmed to Daily Trust that the case would be concluded at the Court of Appeal in Makurdi.

He said, Mr. John Mike-Abdul of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging the election of Senator Akwashiki on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly and State Election Petition Tribunal holding in Lafia had dismissed the case filed by Mr John Mike-Abdul of (PDP) challenged the election of Senator Akwashiki on the platform of the (APC) in the last general election.

Our correspondent reports that INEC had, on February 27, declared Akwashiki as winner of the election having scored 54,104 votes to defeat his closest opponent Mike-Abdul, who pulled 48,133 votes.

