Nasarawa monarch condoles Ad’Agatu over son, niece’s death

The Utushoho of Agbashi kingdom in Nasarawa State, HRH Chief Alade Moses, has condoled with the traditional ruler of Agatu, Ad’Agatu, Chief Godwin Onah over the death of his son, Michael Onah.

Chief Moses also sympathised with his Benue counterpart over the demise of his niece, Ojifyocho Iyuhojeni Onah.

Michael was, until his sudden death, a senior officer with the Nigerian Customs Service.

In a message of condolence on behalf of himself and the entire members of his cabinet, the Utushoho of Agbashi Kingdom said it was sad that the royal father had to bury two prominent children at once.

“Your Royal Highness sir, it is sad to bury two prominent children simultaneously. However, we can’t question God for his action.

“I led the Och’Agatu of Guto and Och’Akpanaja in Nasarawa State to pay our last respects to your lovely children, considering the good working relationship we have had for years as well as the relationship between Nasarawa and Benue State, especially between Doma and Agatu local government areas of the two neighbouring states,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the bodies of both Michael and Ojifyocho were buried at the weekend in Okokolo, Agatu in Benue State.

