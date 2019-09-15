Nasarawa: Many feared dead in Eggon – Akwanga road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have been feared dead while several others were injured on Sunday when a trailer collided with a commercial bus near Gako village in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

A witness said multiple crashes followed as the trailer collided with a bus belonging to the Benue state government popular called ‘Benue Links’.

He said about twelve people from the bus died while eight sustained injuries.

A motorist, Jibrin Gwamna, told our correspondent that the accident has led to the blockade of the Eggon – Akwanga Road.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state, Deputy Route Commander Johnson Martins, confirmed the accident, adding that rescue operation has since commenced.

