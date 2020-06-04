Nasarawa lifts ban on markets, okada, reviews 8-hour curfew

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Government has lifted the ban ordering the closure of markets, as well as activities of commercial motorcycles.

The Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya disclosed this shortly after an expanded stakeholders meeting which held at the Government House on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review measures put in place to contain and control further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yahaya stated that the state government has adopted all the recent proclamations made by the Federal Government, particularly the review of the curfew from 10pm to 6am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

According to him, places of worships, including mosques and churches will remain open but that worshipers must observe laid-down regulations aimed at curbing further spread of the pandemic.

He said that with this proclamation, markets are expected to open as well as the activities of commercial motorcyclists.

Speaking also, State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, however cautioned residents on the need to observe necessary protocols established in order to curb further spread of the pandemic.

He emphasized that the security agents are on hand to deal with violators of government proclamations still in force.

Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to maintain social distancing, wash their hands and use face masks while the go about their business.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App