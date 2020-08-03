Nasarawa killing: Gov. Sule tells community to fish out criminals

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Sunday charged the people of Udege Chiefdom to fish out criminal elements amongst them following the killing of the village head of Odu community, Mr Amos Obere.

A statement by Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, quoted him as giving the charge during a fact-finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala-Usman in Udege, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said fishing out the criminals would not only ensure peace but fast track the development in the area.

“We believe there are criminal elements amongst the people of this area and we must fish them out,” he said.

He restated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

The statement said the governor expressed worry at the resurgence of insecurity in the area which had been peaceful some months ago.

He added that criminals must not be allowed to truncate the peace and economic activities in the communities.

On his part, Bala Usman commended the governor for beefing up security in the area and for the ongoing construction of the Mararaba Udege-Udege Mbeki road.

He, however, appealed for the appointment of more district heads in the area for ease of administration and improved security.

The statement said the governor was accompanied on the visit by former governor and senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, and other government officials.

The team later paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late village head.

Meanwhile, the police command in Nasarawa State has vowed to fish out the killers of the village head.

Mr Nansel Ramhan, the Police Public Relations Officer said in Lafia that the command had begun investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the attack

He said the police would not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

Gunmen had on Friday, July 31, stormed Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state and shot dead the village head. (NAN)

