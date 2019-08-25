Nasarawa: Kidnappers, informants arrested in Toto, says LG chair

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of kidnappers and their informants have been arrested in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The chairman of the council, Nuhu Adamu Dauda, disclosed this on Sunday at a security meeting with members of the Armed Forces, Police and other stakeholders in the area.

He noted that “collaborative support between security agents, traditional rulers and the people has led to the arrest of suspected kidnappers and their informants.”

He warned those who are in the habit of aiding, directly or indirectly, criminals in the area to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law, and called for more support and cooperation of all people in the LGA.

Dauda reassured the people of the council’s commitment towards the protection of lives and properties in the area.

Similarly, the chairman said the local government has commenced the construction of six modern security outposts along the major roads that cut across the area to reduce hardship faced by security operatives on duty along the road.

