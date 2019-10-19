Nasarawa Judicial Service Commission reinstates dismissed staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission (NJSC) has reinstated 20 dismissed staff of the commission, earlier dismissed for refusing to receive queries over their participation in a protest.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the commission, Hafsat Turaki Sanda, following an intervention from various stakeholders and the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Dauda Bage I, the commission in its meeting of June 13, resolved to reconsider its earlier decision to dismiss them from service.

The commission, however, insisted that the state judiciary would not condone gross misconduct and would always punish any act of commission or omission that could jeopardize its integrity.

