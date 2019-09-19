Nasarawa, JAMB sign MOU for equipping 3 CBT centers

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa state government and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for equipping three Computer Based Test Centers (CBT).

In his remarks at the event which took place in Government House Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule, “I commend former Governor and now Senator Umaru Almakura who built the centers; and the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede for his support towards equipping the three centers. This will alleviate the suffering of students of the state who have been travelling to centers outside the state to conduct the examination exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said, the center will be operational for the 2020 examination and it will accommodate students from Abuja and other states.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

In his remarks, the Director of information Services, Fabian Okoro, who represented the Registrar of JAMB, said, “This is the first state of the art CBT centre in the country. In the three centers, 250 candidates could be accommodated for three sets of 750 candidates, thereby making a total of 2,250 candidates daily.”

The signing of the MOU was done by the Director General of Bureau of Information and Communication Technology (BICT) in Nasarawa State, Shehu Ibrahim and Mr. Fabian Okoro.

Shehu Ibrahim said, the center would not only be used to conduct examinations, but to train and retrain civil servants, ICT enthusiasts, people of the state and beyond and it would generate revenue for the state.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App