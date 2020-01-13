Nasarawa inaugurates committee on promotion, salary arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated an 11-man committee on the implementation of promotions and salary arrears for civil servants in the state.

The state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had mounted pressure on the governor to implement promotion of civil servants in the state for the past 10 years and clear salary arrears for civil servants before discussing the minimum wage.

The governor who inaugurated the committee on Monday at the Government House in Lafia said, “My administration is committed to resolve lingering promotions and to appropriately place workers for improved welfare and enhanced productivity.”

According to the governor, the committee’s mandate is to review issues regarding the implementation of promotions of civil servants and other related matters in Nasarawa state.

While noting that his administration is determined to provide more incentives as motivation for workers in the state and ensure adequate training for effective service delivery, he expressed hope that the gesture will inspire workers to give their best in implementing various government’s policies and programmes.

He said the committee is to be guided by five terms of reference which include: to ascertain/confirm whether or not there is salary arrears of workers in the State Public Service; ascertain/confirm the beneficiaries of the salary arrears and the total amount (if any); look into the promotions in the State Public Service up-to 2017 and review the placement of the beneficiaries and compute the total financial implication of the promotions following the proper placement of the beneficiaries.

The committee, chaired by the state’s Commissioner for Works, Mr. Philip Dada, has been given three weeks to submit its report.

