Nasarawa honours outstanding citizens

Three illustrious sons of Nasarawa State have been honoured at an event held in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state

The awardees were: Governor Abdullahi Sule; former governor and now Senator Umaru Al-Makura and Secretary to the State Government, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the award given to him and used the opportunity to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to better the lives of people of the state.

He said much was given to him adding that he was ready to justify the love and confidence reposed in him.

In his remark, Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Otto, said “Nasarawa Local Government would continue to support government policies towards the improvement of the living conditions of the people of the state and the country at large.”

He said they would “fish-out and honour all those that have made sterling efforts and positive gestures for others to emulate, as only Nigerians would develop their country.”

