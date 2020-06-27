Nasarawa health workers on strike after 50 members test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers in Nasarawa started a strike on Saturday, after 50 of its members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professional Associations Health said its 50 members testing positive for the virus was only one among reasons for its strike.

” The dilemma over health hazard has led our colleagues to have contracted the disease in the course of our work,” said Dr Bulus Peter, chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state.

The strike follows a seven-day warning strike to push for the implementation of promotion and annual increment going back 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Bulus said following the intervention of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) and the State Council of Chiefs, the Coalition after due consideration of their pleas, decided to relax the strike action at the Local Government level as a way of shifting grounds and allowing to see the commitment and sincerity on the part of government to fast tract and implement the demands.

The state health commissioner Ahmed Yahaya is yet to reply with a comment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App