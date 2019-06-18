Nasarawa guber: Umbugadu opens case at Tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia has commenced hearing on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 gubernatorial election, Mr. David Umbugadu.

The tribunal’s chairman, Abba Mohammed, said the PDP and its candidate have 14 days to present their case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted the materials used in election as presented by the candidate of the PDP as evidence and adjoined the sitting till Wednesday June 19 for continuation of hearing.

Counsel to the PDP candidate, Ola Olanipekun, told newsmen after the sitting that they have opened their case today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they have tendered some of the materials used in the March 9 elections as evidence to prove that Engineer Abdullahi Sule, current Nasarawa state governor was not the winner of the election.

Mr. Umbugadu is challenging the declaration that returned Sule as the winner of March 9 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

Similarly, the Tribunal has adjoined the case filed by Yusuf Nagogo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) to Friday June 21 to enable INEC enter its defence.

The candidate had earlier filed a petition challenging the omission of his name and the logo of his party from the election.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App