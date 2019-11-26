Nasarawa guber: Ombugadu takes Sule to Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this year’s governorship poll in Nasarawa state, Mr. David Ombugadu, has filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He is challenging the unanimous decision earlier held by the justices of the Court of Appeal in Makurdi, Venue state.

One of the lawyers of Govenor Abdullahi Sule, Dr Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun exclusively told Daily Trust that, “Mr. David Umbugadu has filed a notice of Appeal on Monday at the Supreme Court against the unanimous decision of the justices of the Court of Appeal in Makurdi.”

When contacted, one of the officials of Nasarawa PDP and a lawyer to Ombugadu, Barrister Baba Ayiwulu neither pick calls nor replied the SMS sent to him concerning the issue by our reporter.

In his reaction, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr. Philip Tatari Shekwo, told Daily Trust that, “Mr. David Ombugadu has the constitutional right to challenge any legal matter or decision in court.

“But the truth is clear, Engineer Abduallhi Sule has been elected by the majority of the people of Nasarawa and he will be vindicated by the Supreme Court based on the previous tribunal and court of appeal decisions and judgements.”

It could be recalled that Abdullah Sule had won at the state tribunal and at the appeallate court in Makurdi.

Also recently, the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku was dismissed at the Supreme Court.

Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mary Odili, affirmed the decisions of both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, noting that the petitioner’s application to set down the petition for pre-hearing was pre-matured having been made before the close of pleading.

