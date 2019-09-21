Nasarawa guber election petition tribunal delivering judgment now

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment today.
The judgement is on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. David Ombugadu, challenging the declaration of Abdullahi Sule as the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having declared him winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.
Tribunal chairman, Justice Abba Mohammed is presently reviewing the issues raised and countered in the petition before delivering judgement.
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Details later.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY