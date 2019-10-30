Nasarawa gov’t yet to fulfill pledge of paying our fees – Physically challenged students

ADVERTISEMENT

Physically challenged students of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) have cried out over nonpayment of their school fees despite Governor Abdullahi Sule’s free education policy for those of them studying in tertiary institutions owned by the state.

The physically challenged students disclosed this during a disability advocacy meeting organised by the Press Affairs office of the Governor held at the senate chamber of the university in Keffi.

One of the students, Mr. Sunday Musa, complained that “the disabled students of the institution still pay their fees to the university despite the fact that all disabled students studying in tertiary institutions owned by the state government are exempted from making such payment.”

He appealed to Governor Sule to intervene and order a refund to them of all fees they have paid to the management of NSUK.

In his remark, leader of the Disability Advocacy Team and Personal Assistant to Governor Sule on Disability, Hamza Awe, said, “the state governor has mapped out a working plan towards assisting the physically challenged who are either in school or in the informal sector.”

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Suleiman Mohammed, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Peter Osuorji, said, “in order to mitigate the hardship faced by the physically challenged students of the institution, henceforth any storey building in the university must have special means of mobility for the disabled.”

He called on them to report anybody maltreating them to management.

