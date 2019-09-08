Nasarawa govt launches N1.2bn mass housing scheme in Karu

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has launched N1.2 billion Ta’al Orange Market Site and Services Mass Housing scheme.

The event was held at Mararaba Gurku in Karu local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said, “The Mass Housing is geared towards providing affordable housing opportunity for the citizens of the state and other interested developers.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“The project covered an area of 18.79 hectares with 148 plots allocated to prospective developers. In our commitment to attract foreign investors to the state, there is a need to create a conducive environment. It is our conviction that these gestures will open opportunities for economic activities in the state,” Sule said.

He said the project was geared towards providing housing and transforming the slum to regenerated the cityscape.

It could be recalled that the ground-breaking event was conducted on May 15, 2017, by a former governor of the state and now Senator, Umaru Al-Makura.

Similarly, Governor Sule appealed to the Federal Government to support the state in the provision of infrastructural facilities, especially in Karu which is close to the FCT, Abuja.

He said that such intervention has become necessary considering the large number of federal government workers who are residing in Nasarawa state.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App