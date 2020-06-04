Breaking News
Covid-19: 4 antibody-based test kits fail validation
Nasarawa gov’s father rushed to hospital, palace fumigated

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia 
Pic of Alhaji Sule Bawa, Chief of Gudi Town, Akwanga LG of Nasarawa State

Emir of Gudi Town in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Sule Bawa, father of Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule, has been rushed to hospital and put in isolation.

A resident of Gudi who prefers anonymity said Bawa “developed fever and started coughing.”

“This led to his being rushed to the VIP section of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia on Wednesday.

” On Thursday, a team of health personnel fumigated the Palace and the Personal residence of the Governor,” he said.

It is not certain the cause of his illness, as locals in his domain pay homage visits on market days.

The hospital is yet to comment.

