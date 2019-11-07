Nasarawa governorship: Appeal Court to decide Gov Sule’s fate Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue state capital would on Saturday decide the fate of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state in an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 9th governorship election, David Emmanuel Ombugadu challenging his victory at the poll.

The Court would decide the appeal filed by David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) challenging the judgement by the tribunal in Lafia which upheld the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

It could be recalled that the governorship election petition tribunal that sat in Lafia had affirmed the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9th general election.

The PDP and it’s candidate have been challenging the declaration that the election was not in compliance with the INEC guidelines and that the number of votes that returned the governor did not tally with the total number of accredited voters in the entire exercise.

