Nasarawa governor’s aide freed by his abductors

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia
An aide of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, John Mamman, has been freed by those who abducted him.

One of his family’s friends, who would not want his name mentioned, told Daily Trust that the Special Adviser on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development to the state governor was freed on Tuesday Night.

It would be recalled that Mamman was kidnapped on Saturday evening in his house at Dari, in kokona Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers, who invaded the house, shot sporadically to scare people in and around the house before they succeeded in whisking him away.

However, luck ran out of one of the suspected kidnappers as he was napped by some members of the community and handed over to the Police.

The source said the kidnappers had earlier demanded for the sum of 150 million naira, but later agree for N20 million on Monday evening.

It is not known yet if ransom was paid or not.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed Mamman’s release.

