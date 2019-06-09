Nasarawa governor urges traditional rulers to preach peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Nasarawa state have been enjoined to shun all forms of violence and coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, gave the charge when he received in audience the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House, Lafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Traditional leaders are the custodians of peace; I appeal to you to preach to your subjects on the significance of peaceful coexistence,” he urged.

According to him, his administration is thankful to the traditional leaders for their support before, during and after the last general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to them to continue supporting and praying for his government to succeed.

In his remarks, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Dauda Sidi Bage I, who spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders, said they visited the Governor to congratulate him on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr and to assure him of their unflinching supports toward his administration.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App