Nasarawa governor queries SUBEB boss for not knowing staff numbers

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Friday queried the chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mohammed Dan’azumi, for not knowing the exact number of staff on the board’s payroll.

The governor queried the SUBEB boss, alongside his management staff, when he paid an unscheduled working visit to the board’s headquarters in Lafia.

The SUBEB chairman’s ignorance to the total staff strength of the board’s workforce on the payroll did not go down well with the governor.

A query was issued over the management’s lackadaisical attitude to work, requesting Dan’azumi and his management staff to answer directly to the governor within 72 hours.

While lamenting on the attitude of lateness and absenteeism from duty post by both management staff and workers of the SUBEB, Sule said that the situation he met at the board was disappointing and disturbing as it has gone to show the level of seriousness on the management staff who from all indications did not understand their roles.

The governor who has continually stressed the importance of timeliness and adherence to ethics of discipline and commitment to work as indispensable asset of a serious society, maintained that discipline brings about societal growth and development.

He said, “I have today given a sound warning that it cannot continue like this. We have been given a responsibility to move this state into a more effective, efficient, very vibrant civil service, and that is what we are trying to do. But we cannot continue like this and have a vibrant civil service system.”

The governor who decried that even those that were supposed to supervise the workers and take actions on issues such as late coming to work, and in some cases total abscondment, were not even interested in doing so, which was an unacceptable situation.

