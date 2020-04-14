Nasarawa governor buys 24 vehicles for lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, on Monday said the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has given the lawmakers 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles.

Abdullahi said the gesture from the governor will go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery while performing their legislative duties especially oversight functions.

According to him, “It is a tradition that every assembly, the state government normally purchase official vehicles for the newly elected members.

“This is to enable the legislators to perform their oversight functions among other legislative activities effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“As you can see, the brand new Hilux vehicles were purchased considering the terrain of our people and this will also enable members to move to every nook and cranny of their constituencies.”

He assured the state government of a cordial working relationship in order to ensure speedy development across the state.

The Speaker called on the people of the state to support the lawmakers and the executive arm of government to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

This is coming at a time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App