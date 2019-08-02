Nasarawa gov warns workers against redundancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday warned civil servants in the state against redundancy.

He gave the warning in Lafia while receiving the final report of the committee on restructuring of government ministries, departments and agencies.

He said: “We have a lot of areas where people are very much redundant, for not having what to do, some people don’t even come to their offices. I hope that with the re-jigging, Nasarawa State will have a different civil service in the coming years.

“If you eliminate some of these overlaps and create opportunity for people to be active in doing what they are doing and for people to be trained and given responsibilities with clear targets, appraising them appropriately and ensuring that we reward people for performance, I believe strongly, we will have a different form of civil service in few years from now.

He said the report would assist the recently commissioned economic advisory council towards designing a strategy for the economic growth of the state.

According to him, “civil service is key to the success of the vision and as such, there is the need to restructure and reinvigorate the service to improve efficiency and reduce redundancy.”

The chairman of the committee, Silar Dachor, said: “What we did was to recommend a total scrapping scraping of a few ministries and merging them with others. And we recommended certain functions and departments of those ministries to move to ministries with which they are being merged.”

