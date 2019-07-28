Nasarawa gov says 9 LGs can’t pay salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine out of 13 local governments in Nasarawa State cannot pay salaries due to shortfall in revenues, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said.

He made the statement in Maraba-Gongon in Wamba Local Government Area, at the commissioning of Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG) for an upgrade of 50-year-old Maraba- Gongon primary school.

“Nine out of the 13 local governments cannot pay salaries on time due to financial instability and revenue shortfall; that is why I am apologising over the delay in the payment of June salaries,” he said.

He added, ‘‘when local government chairmen seek permission to use money allocated for capital projects to pay salaries, I don’t permit them as I don’t touch their money. They shouldn’t break the law’’.

Governor Sule said he is among the first set of governors to support local government autonomy.

