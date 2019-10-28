Nasarawa gov honoured for supporting ICT initiatives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has restated commitment towards using Information Communication Technology (ICT) as a backbone towards ensuring his state becomes one of the leading economies in Nigeria.

Gov. Sule disclosed this when he received on behalf of the government and people of Nasarawa State the Africa Digital Heroes Award for Most Outstanding State Government Digital Capacity Initiative for Economic Transformation at the DigiVation Forum 2019 in Lagos.

The governor said, “Some of my administration’s efforts are aimed at rooting ICT and ensure digital penetration such as the creation of ICT hubs, partnership with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which led to the equipping of three Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres with hundreds of computers which would enable thousands of JAMB candidates take examinations at the centres.”

Gov. Sule further said some of the other ongoing partnerships were with Federal Government agencies and private companies to enhance digital capacity of workers for e-strategy in public service through trainings, as well as deployment of ICT in all sectors of government.

