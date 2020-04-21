Nasarawa gov frees 115 inmates, gives N5,000 to each

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has freed 115 inmates from the custodial centres in the state.

Governor Sule, who was represented at the event where the inmates were released by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Dr. Abdulkarim A. Kana, urged the beneficiaries of the Presidential pardon to find gainful things to do to contribute in building the country.

Dr. Kana handed the sum of N5,000 to each of the 115 beneficiaries to enable them transport themselves to their respective homes.

According to him: “This is in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Pardon granted to many inmates across the custodial centers in Nigeria.

“The Governor of Nasarawa State admonished each and everyone of you to be of good behavior and utilize the lessons you learned during your stay in the correctional System to impact the society positively.”

He also urged them to be careful of bad company and the danger of COVID-19 presently ravaging the society by conforming with the instructions of the Government on safety and security.

On April 9, President Buhari had ordered the release of 2,600 inmates across the country’s custodial centres as part of efforts to decongest the prisons and discourage the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at a World Press Conference at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said; “a total number of 2,600 inmates spread across our various custodial centres qualify to benefit from the amnesty.

“These include 885 convicts who could not pay their fines totaling N21.4 million which the government will pay on their behalf to enable them get their freedom.

“From this number, 41 inmates are federal convicts, two of which have been granted pardon.”

