  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nasarawa former Information Commissioner dies at 62
ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa former Information Commissioner dies at 62

By . 

Mrs Titi-Victoria Monde, the former Information Commissioner in Nasarawa State, died  in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 62, her family announced.

Mr Paul Abuga, the younger brother to Monde disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

Abuga, who is the Secretary of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, said that Monde, who also served as the Provost College of Education, Akwanga, died at the General Hospital, Akwanga, after a brief illness.

“May the soul of my sister and other departed souls rest in peace with the lord, Amen,” he said.

NAN reports  that Monde served in 2011 during the administration of former Gov. Tanko Al-Makura as the Commissioner of Information.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.