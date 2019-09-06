Nasarawa flood victims neglected by federal, state emergency agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

Victims of flooding in which three people were killed, scores missing and many homes, two cemetaries and farmlands submerged have said they are yet to receive any relief material from either the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) and the Nasarawa Emergency Management Agency, (NASEMA).

The flood was due to hours of overnight torrential rain that fell in Lafia and environs in Nasarawa State.

Village Head of Unguwan Makama in Lafia, Muhammad Aliyu Liman, said, “Three people died, five houses collapsed and thirty houses were submerged in his area. But none of my subject has been given any relief material since on Thursday morning up to Friday evening. I am calling on those concerned to come to the aid of the victims. We have not received any relief materials from those concerned.”

A youth leader in Kofan Zanwa, Mai Unguwa Umar Muhammad said, “More than 24 hours after the flood, we are yet to receive any relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, (NASEMA).”

A victim of the flood, Saidu Iliya of Filin Kura, Makama Primary School said, “My house was submerged by the flood in River Amba, but I and others have not receive any relief material.”

Similarly, chairman of Lafia Local Government, Muazu Maifata, said on Friday evening relief materials would be delivered after an assessment of damage.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, NASEMA, Allu Maga did not say when they would deliver relief material to the victims.

While the spokesperson of NEMA in North Central, Yohanna Audu did not reply the text message sent to him.

However, the Director General Press to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Yakubu Lamai did not reply why the flood victims have not receive relief materials

