Nasarawa deputy gov to perform free eye surgeries

Nasarawa State Deputy Governor and an ophthalmologist, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, has pledged to personally perform ocular (eye surgery) for ordinary citizens.

He disclosed this when he visited Doma Cottage Hospital in Doma Local Government Area to inspect the ongoing free eye medical outreach for Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone and across the state.

According to him, the exercise focused primarily on screening and treatment of eye and other related matters including the provision of free eye drops for common eye ailments, free eyeglasses and free cataract surgery.

Dr Akabe commended members of the medical team for their commitment and called on those with eye ailments to embrace the free eye treatment of the state government.

Many of the beneficiaries said they were happy with the gesture to restore their eyesight.

A team leader in the eye surgery and treatment exercise who is also a practitioner with Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, Dr. James Ajige, said they were happy to have treated people from different parts of the state under the sponsorship of the state government.

He called on those treated to avoid any act that may cause harm to their eyes.

