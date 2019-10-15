Nasarawa declares free education for disabled students

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared free education for all disabled students, studying in higher institutions of learning owned by the state government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Akwanga by provost of the state College of Education, Akwanga, Dr. Rebecca Isaac Umaru, when she received a team from the office of the Directorate of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Office of the Governor, who were on “Disability Advocacy Tour” to the institution.

According to the provost, “school fees of disabled students in tertiary institutions owned by the state government have been declared free by Governor Sule. That was why I am asking you to tender receipts of any fees you (disabled) might have paid to enable management of the institution refund it in compliance with the governor’s directive.”

She said that the institution, in support of the policy, had declared that all excursion exercises embarked by the disabled students will now be free.

