Nasarawa commissions 115 rooms liaison office in Abuja

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
The newly commssioned Nasarawa State Liaison Office Complex, near Federal Secretariat, Abuja. PHOTO BY: Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad.
Nasarawa state government has commissioned a newly completed 115 rooms liaison office complex in Abuja.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, said the newly commissioned office complex has 115 accommodation rooms; 35 leasable offices; one banquet hall; one exhibition room; one kitchen and restaurant and a governor’s office.

“Government after due diligence re-awarded the construction of the complex to Messrs KCC Construction Limited in 2018 with a completion period of 12 months at the sum of N1,158,397,642.50 only,” he said.

According to him, the complex was conceived in the year 2005 with a completion period of 30 months but was abandoned since the year 2008 at a 60 percent completion.

The event was graced by the former Governor of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu; the state’s Deputy Governor, Silas Agara; and  Governor-elect, Abdullahi Sule.

