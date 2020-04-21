Nasarawa bans congregational prayers during Ramadan

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Nasarawa State Government has banned all congregational prayers in mosques across the state as Ramadan beckons.

The decision to ban all congregational prayers, including the five Muslims’ daily obligatory prayers, was arrived at following an expanded meeting attended by security chiefs, senior traditional rulers and other top government officials, at the instance of the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, held at the Government House.

The meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to review the strategy put in place by government so far aimed at controlling and containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) said the decisions were taken for the overall good of the people of the state, as well as to protect them against the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“It’s the decision of government that all over the state, this Ramadan that we are approaching, there will be no congregation for Tarawih, no congregation for Tahajjud.

“In fact, the decision of the government is based on the fact that where people often congregate are those neighbourhood mosques, around where people live. The neighbourhood mosques are hereby ordered shut down. People are advised to pray at home,” the Emir stated.

The Emir said that apart from the obligatory prayers in mosques, the Tarawih and Tahajjud have also been banned in public.

He charged all Muslim faithful in the state to observe all these prayers in their various homes.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Sule thanked the people of the state, traditional rulers and religious leaders for their continuous support during the ongoing lockdown period.

He expressed concern that following the spread of COVID-19 in the country, there was need to review government’s strategy on controlling and containing the spread of the virus, particularly with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App