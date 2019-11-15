Nasarawa: Auto crashes killed 109 persons in 10 months — FRSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Command, said it recorded 109 deaths from 531 road crashes in the state between Jan. and Oct. 2019.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Ismaila Maiwada Kugu, said this in Lafia, while decorating the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, as a Special Marshal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kugu said the command was committed to educating and sensitising people of the state, especially drivers, on the need to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order to prevent accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said the command decided to make the Speaker an honorary Special Marshal in view of his position and contributions to a better transport system in the state.

“This is also to enable you contribute your quota to traffic management and save human lives. Now that you have been decorated as a honourary special marshal of the command, you have now been empowered to arrest offenders as well as take accident victims to the hospital,” he said.

Kugu said the command established units in different local government areas of the state in order to respond quickly to road crashes.

”We have also established licensing offices in some local government areas of the state to ensure that people get driver’s licenses without constraints as well as to generate revenue for government,” he said.

The sector commander lauded the legislature in the state for passing resolutions and enacting laws that would boost transport system and ensure traffic management.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Nehemiah Dandaura, restated the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the FRSC to succeed in its activities in the state.

“We will collaborate with you in order to save lives, as your role in the development of the country cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App