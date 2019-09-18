Nasarawa Assembly voids creation of village, district areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has nullified the creation of additional village and district areas in the state.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, read the resolutions on Tuesday in Lafia, after Mr Mohammed Alkali, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, informed the house of the creation as a matter of public interest.

MrAbdullahi urged the people of the state, especially affected communities, to disregard the gazette in circulation regarding the creation of additional districts in the state.

“I have agreed with your various contributions that this document is criminal and unacceptable, and should be condemned.

“It is in view of this that our resolutions are to the effect that: first, the purported gazette creating additional district and village areas in Nasarawa State stands nullified.

“Secondly, the purported gazette should be retrieved from circulation and no value should be attached to such a document henceforth.

“Thirdly, the list of additional district and village areas should be forwarded to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in line with the powers conferred on the House by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“If the Executive arm of government is desirous of creating more district areas and in doing so, there should be fairness and justice in their action.

“And finally, government must constitute a panel to carry out an investigation with a view to unravel those involved in this criminal act and punitive measures should be taken against them,” the speaker said.

Earlier, Mr Alkali, while raising the issue, said the house was not aware of the purported gazette in circulation in the state.

He called for those behind the document to face the full wrath of the law.

The house unanimously supported the nullification of the document in the interest of peace.

