Nasarawa Assembly to commence screening of commissioner-nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) is about to commence screening of commissioner-nominees.

It could be recalled that, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi had said that, “The house will commence screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

“While those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia Local government,”he said

Governor Abdullahi Sule had sent names of 15 people for consideration as commissioners.

Details soon…..

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App