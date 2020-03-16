Nasarawa Assembly summons SSG, commissioner over abandoned school project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) has summoned the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, to appear before the House tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 by 10am to explain why renovation work at Government Secondary School, Mada Station has been abandoned.

Daily Trust reports that until his present appointment, Alhaji Tijani was the immediate-past Commissioner of Education.

The House also summoned the present Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Sabo, to appear before the House tomorrow.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, summoned the duo after Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee on Education raised the issue under a matter of public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that it was sad and unfortunate that the school project that started in 2018 as presented before the House have not been completed.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that those who are saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that right things are done are abusing their responsibilities.

“It is a rise up call to other committees to intensify their efforts in oversight to know what is happening in the Health sector, Agriculture, Works, and Water Resources, among others,” he said.

The House unanimously agreed to summon the SSG and the present education commissioner.

When contacted on the allegation and summon by the NSHA, an aide to the SSG said “The records are straight and there is no cause for alarm.” But the Commissioner for Education did not respond to official enquiry made by our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

