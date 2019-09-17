Nasarawa assembly nullifies alleged newly created villages, district areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) has nullified the alleged creation of additional villages and district areas in the state with a call on the state government to constitute an investigative panel on the matter in the interest of peace.

The Speaker of the state assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi on Tuesday said, “It is very sad that somebody will just sit in the comfort of his office to come up with this document.”

He urged the people of the state, especially communities to disregard the purported gazette in circulation regarding the creation of additional districts in Nasarawa state.

Hon. Abdullahi said, “If the Executive arm of government is desirous of creating more district areas and in doing so, there should be fairness and justice in their action.”

He reiterated that the list of additional district and village areas should be forwarded to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly inline with the powers confer on the state House of Assembly by the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Government must constitute an investigative panel to carry out an investigation with a view to unravel those involved in this criminal act and punitive measures should be taken against those involved,” he said.

Earlier, some members of the state assembly said that the House is not aware of the purported gazette in circulation in the state.

They called for investigation in order to bring the actors and perpetrators of the said document to face the full wrath of the law.

It was reported that the gazetted document for the creation of additional districts and village areas in Nasarawa state was signed into law in May, 2019.

When contacted, Yakubu Lamai,

the Director General, Press to the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, was yet to respond to the action of the lawmakers as at the time of filing this report.

