  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nasarawa Assembly loses member
ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa Assembly loses member

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia 
late member of NSHA Suleiman Adamu
Late member of NSHA, Suleiman Adamu

Suleiman Adamu, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), has died.

He died in the late hours of Thursday after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

He will be buried on Friday in Lafia.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi enjoined the family, friends, members and staff of the state Assembly as well as his constituent and the state at large to see his death as an act of God and continue to pray for him.

According to him, “The entire members of the state Assembly have lost a friend, colleague and a democrat, the entire state is mourning, may he rest in peace, amin.”

The deceased is survived by a wife and five children.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.