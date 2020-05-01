Nasarawa Assembly loses member

ADVERTISEMENT

Suleiman Adamu, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), has died.

He died in the late hours of Thursday after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

He will be buried on Friday in Lafia.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi enjoined the family, friends, members and staff of the state Assembly as well as his constituent and the state at large to see his death as an act of God and continue to pray for him.

According to him, “The entire members of the state Assembly have lost a friend, colleague and a democrat, the entire state is mourning, may he rest in peace, amin.”

The deceased is survived by a wife and five children.

