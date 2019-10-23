Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner-nominees as Gombe, Katsina, Kwara set for screening

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) has screened and confirmed all 15 commissioner-nominees sent to it by the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

The House screened nine of the nominees on Monday while the last batch of six was screened yesterday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first set of nominees screened were Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto) Philip Dada (Karu), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga) Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon) Dogo Shammah (Wamba) and Prof. Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA).

Our correspondent reports that those screened yesterday included Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia), Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru(Lafia) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu (Lafia).

The speaker urged the commissioners-designate to discharge their duties without fear or favour after inauguration by the governor.

In Gombe, the State House of Assembly will today commence the screening of 21 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, disclosed this during plenary yesterday when the House Committee on Rules and Business submitted its report on modalities for the screening exercise.

According to the chairman of the committee, Shuaibu Adamu Haruna, the commissioner-nominees would be screened in three batches between Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He said the screening exercise will commence today with eight nominees: Barr. Zubairu Mohammed Umar (Funakaye); Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri (Gombe); Mohammed Magaji Gettado (Akko); Dr Ahmed Gana (Gombe); Mr Julius Ishaya (Kaltungo); Mijinyawa Yahaya (Balanga); Ibrahim Alhassan and Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari (Dukku).

Nominees to be screened tomorrow are Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje (Akko); Meshack Lauco (Shongom); Adamu Dishi (Funakaye); Mohammed Gambo Magaji (Dukku) and Usman Jahun Biri (Nafada).

Those who will appear before the lawmakers on Friday are Dr Habu Dahiru (Yamaltu/Deba); Barrister Mela Audu Nnunge (Billiri); Mohammed Danladi Adamu (Akko); Shehu Ibrahim Madugu (Gombe) and Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu (Yamaltu/Deba).

Similarly, the Katsina State House of Assembly has fixed Monday for the commencement of the screening of the 17 commissioner-nominees submitted to it by Governor Aminu Masari.

The nominees as read by the house leader, Abubakar Abukur, on the floor of the assembly according to the letter sent by the governor are, Musa Adamu Funtua (Funtua), Ya’u Umar Gwajo Gwajo (Maiadua), Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro (Batagarawa), Abdullahi Imam (Musawa), Rabe Nasir (Mani), Faruq Jobe (Kankara), Muktari Gidado Abdulkadir (Dutsinma) and Sani Aliyu Danlami, (Katsina LG).

Others are Badamasi Lawal Charanci (Charanci), Abdulkadir Zakka (Safana), Usman Nadada (Katsina), Rabi’a Mohammed (Daura), Kasim Mutallab (Funtua), Abdulkarim Yahaya (Dutsi), Mustafa Mahmud (Ingawa), Yakubu Nuhu Danja (Danja) and Hamza Suleiman (Faskari).

The assembly thereafter fixed next week Monday for the commencement of screening of the nominees.

Similarly, the Kwara State House of Assembly has fixed Tuesday for the commencement of the screening of commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Our correspondent reports that more women made the cabinet list in the last batch of commissioner-nominees sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The list has five women nominees out of the six additional names released yesterday.

The latest list, which again reflects the state’s demography, means that Kwara now has nine women (56.25%) and seven men (43.75%) commissioner-nominees.

The latest nominees are Afolabi-Oshatimehin Adenike Harriet (Ifelodun); Ahmad Fatima Bisola (Ilorin West); Aremu Bose Deborah (Irepodun); Oyedun Juliana Funke (Isin); Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence (Oke Ero); and Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Moro).

The full list came five months after the governor apologised and pledged to compensate for women’s loss at the general elections in which 100% of the elective positions went to men, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

The Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi said the screening of the nominees would begin on Tuesday, October 29.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App